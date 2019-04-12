A woman was jailed today at the Old Bailey for her part in the murder of a man who was poisoned and killed

Diana Cristea, 19 of Tottenham, was found guilty at a previous hearing of murder, administering a poison or noxious substance so as to endanger life, two counts of theft, and eight counts of fraud. She previously pleaded guilty to two counts of handling stolen goods and one count of fraud.

Today she was ordered to serve a minimum term of 16 years imprisonment. She was further sentenced to 30 months’ detention for her part in poisoning another surviving victim, to run concurrently.

Her boyfriend and co-defendant Joel Osei, 26 of Seven Sisters was sentenced to life, with a minimum term of 32 years’ imprisonment at the Old Bailey in January after being found guilty of poisoning and killing 43-year-old Adrian Murphy. He was also given a five-year sentence, to run concurrently, for the poisioning of another man.

Their sentencings relate to the death of 43-year-old dancer Adrian Murphy on Saturday, 1 June 2019 and the poisoning of a 40-year-old man on 30 May 2019.

Osei targeted and arranged to meet the victims through a social networking app. However, on meeting them he drugged them with scopolamine, also known as ‘the Devil’s Breath’, rendering them unconscious and stole their belongings. He then handed the property to Cristea for her to sell online.

A special post-mortem examination did not reveal any defensive injuries, signs of sexual activity or of restraint. However, toxicology revealed high levels of scopolamine present in Adrian’s system. The pathologist deemed this directly attributable to his death. Scopolamine was also detected in an empty drink can discarded in the flat where Adrian was found.