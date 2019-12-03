Police in Lanarkshire are appealing for information following a hit and run involving a child pedestrian in Bothwell

The incident happened around 2.5pm on Monday, 5 April, 2021 on Main Street, near to the Clydesdale Bank, when a 13-year-old boy was struck by a small silver vehicle.

The child sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment.

Inspector George McCutcheon, of Hamilton Police Station, said: “We are looking for the public’s help to trace the driver of the vehicle, who failed to stop after the collision.

“I would ask anyone with any dashcam and mobile phone footage of the incident, or anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, to please get in touch with officers.

“I would also make a direct appeal to the driver of the car involved to do the right thing and come forward.”