Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 31-year-old man died following a stabbing

Ricky Collins died in hospital after being found by police in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, at 10pm on 29 March.

Derbyshire Police said a 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Sheffield, were detained on Monday and remain in custody.

A 16-year-old boy, from Sheffield and held on suspicion of murder, has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Mr Collins, from Sheffield, was found injured after officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a house in Westthorpe Road.

He had sustained stab wounds and died later in hospital, the force said.