Man sought in connection with Sussex murder – dial 999 if you see him

Police have released an image of a male wanted in connection with a murder in sussex

Sussex Police launched a murder investigation after the discovery of a man’s body at an address in St Leonards, East Sussex Police have confirmed.

Officers attended a property in Magdalen Road on Thursday morning (April 8) following concerns for the welfare of a man.

Sadly, the body of a man in his 50s was found inside the property.

He suffered significant injuries, according to police.

Following a number of enquiries, detectives are now appealing for the public’s help to find Seyed Iman Tabarhosseini.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this difficult time.

This is a fast-moving investigation and we have conducted a vast number of lines of enquiries to date.

We are now appealing for help from the public.

We believe Tabarhosseini has vital information to our investigation.

He has links to Hastings and North London, and in particular with the Iranian communities.

We are urging anyone who sees Tabarhosseini or has information on his potential whereabouts to dial 999 immediately.

Please do not approach him.

There will continue to be an enhanced police presence in the area for the foreseeable future while we continue our enquiries.

Please do speak to our officers if you have any concerns or would like to raise any information you believe may assist our investigation.”

Dial 999 if you see Tabarhosseini.

Anyone who has information, is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Leaf.

Alternatively, you can contactthe independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.