A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a man whose body was found and recovered from woodland near to Flatts Lane Country Park in Normanby, Middlesbrough.

Detectives have today named the victim as 39-year-old Tomasz Dembler from Poland. Tomasz has lived in the UK for the last twenty years and recently lived in the Middlesbrough area, and prior Darlington, in County Durham.

Tomasz is a father of one, who has family in Poland and parts of the UK. Officers are working to find out more about his life and what his movements were over the last few months and the days leading up to his death. Specialist officers are in contact with Tomasz’s family and are supporting them.

The investigation continues at pace and detectives have established that Tomasz could have sadly been killed at some point from mid-March up until his body was discovered. The detective leading the case believes that this was a targeted murder and this continues to be a significant line of enquiry.

Two members of the public discovered Tomasz body at around 3.25pm on Monday 12th April.

Senior Investigating Officer, Matt Murphy-King, who is leading the investigation is appealing to the public for help.

Did you know Tomasz? If, so we would like to hear from people who specifically spoke to him during March and April.

Have you seen anything suspicious in or near to Flatts Lane Country Park around the time of March or beyond?

Do you have dashcam or Private CCTV footage that might show suspicious activity in the area?

Did you see Tomasz during March or April?

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Murphy-King said: “We have a team of homicide investigators looking into every possible line of enquiry to piece together what has happened to Tomasz. Our investigation is at an early stage, and there is still much work to do, but I’m confident we have the right specialists working on this case.

“We’re providing support to the family, in what is a horrendous time for them and my thoughts are with them.

“We know that local people, including the Polish community, will be understandably shocked and worried about what has happened to Tomasz. Public safety is always our top priority and there is no specific information at this time that there is a wider threat to the local community.

“Forensic officers remain at the scene and neighbourhood officers are carrying out patrols of the area. Information from the public is key in understanding what happened to Tomasz and I appeal for people to come forward to us, or completely anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information can provide it direct to the investigation team through mipp.co.uk and clicking on the Cleveland Police section. Calls can also be made through 101 and anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.