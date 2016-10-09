Manhunt after violent burglar breaks out of Margate Police custody

Information is being sought to locate a Thanet man wanted for escaping lawful custody.

At around 12.30pm on Thursday 15 April 2021, Patrick Dandas escaped police custody at Margate Police Station.

The 26-year-old had been arrested the previous day in connection with an aggravated burglary and is known to have links to Cliftonville and Ramsgate.

He is also wanted in connection with the assault of an emergency worker which is alleged to have taken place on Wednesday 14 April in Northdown Road, Cliftonville.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should urgently call 999quoting Kent 15-538.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or