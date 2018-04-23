Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a cyclist involved in a collision in Gatton Park in Reigate

Police were called around 5.40pm on Saturday 17th April 2021 to Rocky Lane following reports that the cyclist had been found in the road.

Ambulance crews and the air ambulance were also in attendance. However, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the cyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently cIosed in both directions while we deal with the incident.

It is not known at this time whether any other vehicles were involved in the incident and we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the cyclist on a red and white bike prior to the collision.

If you have any information, or you were in the area and you have dashcam footage, please contact us quoting PR/P21080154 via webchat on our website or by calling us on 101.