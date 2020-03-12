Officers are appealing for any witnesses who can provide more details about a white vehicle involved in a disturbance in Tunstall

Police were called to multiple reports of disturbances involving a number of people armed with bladed weapons on Nash Peake Street at around 3:10 pm on the 17th April 2021. Those involved are believed to have threatened local residents and caused damage to local buildings before fleeing in a white vehicle.

Armed police attended the scene but following an area search no suspects were identified.

Increased neighbourhood patrols are now in the area to provide reassurance to local communities and to help gather further information on the circumstances of the disturbance.

Anyone who witnessed the disturbance or has any information about the vehicle or who was involved should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 418 of 17 April. Alternatively, for guaranteed anonymity, contact Crimestoppers.