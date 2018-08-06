A man has been charged following a report that a woman suffered facial injuries after being punched to the face

Officers attended an incident in Calver Close in Lenton at around 8.30am on 17 April 2021 where a man allegedly assaulted a woman, strangling her, pushing her and punching her face. The victim suffered bruising to her left eye.

Khalid Elmi, 28, of Hogarth Street in St Ann’s has been charged with actual bodily harm and has been remanded into custody. He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 April 2021.

Inspector Sam Austin of Nottinghamshire Police said: “Officers were quickly on the scene to start their investigation and a man was located and arrested.

“This must have been a terrifying experience for the victim.

“We believe this is an isolated incident, with no danger to the rest of the community.

“As a force, we are committed to tackling domestic abuse and we will always look to support victims with specially trained officers while we take appropriate action against those who commit such offences.

“If you need support, please remember that you are not alone and there are services available to help you.”