Officers are appealing for information to help find an 18-year-old reported missing from the Bexleyheath area

Victor Makinde is described as black, approximately 6ft tall, of slim build with black hair braided at the top and cornrows on the end.

He was last seen at 11.35am on 21 April 2021 leaving Townley Grammar School in Bexleyheath, walking towards The Broadway in the town centre.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket, white shirt, black trousers, black trainers, with a black backpack with a large NIKE logo written in black.

Anyone with information on Victor’s whereabouts is urged to call 101, quoting reference 22-0170.