Two men sentenced to prison for drug offences – Aylesbury

Two men have been sentenced to prison following drug offences in Aylesbury.

Lewis Jamieson, aged 20 of Laidler Crescent, Princes Risborough and Khyree Cato, aged 22 of Wyatt Close, High Wycombe were both sentenced to a total of three years and four months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (29/4).

They each pleaded guilty at the same hearing to one count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply heroin.

Their offences took place in Fleet Street, Aylesbury on Monday, 1 February this year.

Officers stopped a vehicle being driven by Cato. Jamieson was also in the car.

Both offenders were arrested, and later £3,560 worth of drugs were found in their possession.

Investigating officer, PC Gary Ratcliffe, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Anyone involved in drug offences and organised crime within Aylesbury Vale will be targeted by us and can expect to be brought to justice.

“Our Stronghold campaign is focussed on fighting organised crime in partnership. We will continue to target this type of offender, and I am pleased that Jamieson and Cato will now be facing a significant period in prison.”

The picture below shows Cato (left) and Jamieson (right).