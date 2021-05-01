Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a teenage boy was stabbed in Harlow

Officers were called with reports of an incident in Sharpecroft, shortly after 4pm today, Saturday 1 May.

It was reported that a teenage boy had been stabbed.

He suffered injuries which required hospital treatment. Thankfully his injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and our enquiries are ongoing.

The suspect is described as wearing all black clothing as well as black trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on it or CCTV footage of it should submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk

You can also call us on 101 and cite incident 777 of today, May 1