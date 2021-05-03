Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody after Murder in Essex

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in Laindon last night, Sunday 2 May

Officers were called with reports of a man having been attacked in Iris Mews, shortly after 9.30pm.

Polcie arrived and found a man had been stabbed.

Sadly, despite the efforts of medical staff, the man, aged in his 30s, died.

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

We are progressing our enquiries and there will be a police presence in the area throughout the day.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage of what led to it or has information on it should submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call us on 101 and cite incident 1292 of May 2.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.