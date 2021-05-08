Updated:Detectives are investigating following a fatal stabbing in Havering

Detectives are investigating following a fatal stabbing in Havering.

Police were called at 6.41pm on Friday, 7 May to Church Road following reports of a fight.

Officers attended and found a boy, believed to be aged in his mid-teens [Victim 1], suffering from a stab injury. They immediately provided first aid with the assistance of a member of public.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance attended. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.09pm

Officers are in the process of tracing next of kin.

Formal identification has not taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Police were also called at 6.51pm to reports of a male stabbed on Retford Road. They attended with the LAS, and found a second boy, also aged in his mid-teens [Victim 2] suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to an east London hospital; Police await an update on his condition.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

A number of crime scenes remain in place.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6572/07May. Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.