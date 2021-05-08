Witnesses sought following serious collision on A24 near Horsham

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Kingsfold, near Horsham.

Officers were called to the A24 Dorking Road shortly after midday on Friday (May 7) to reports of a collision involving a silver Honda HR-V, a white Peugeot Boxer van and a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

The driver of the Honda, a man in his 70s, has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, who saw any of the vehicles driving in the area beforehand, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email [email protected] quoting Operation Pondtail.