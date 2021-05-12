Arrest made as detectives investigate Burton burglaries

Detectives and local police officers are reassuring homeowners in Burton that they are thoroughly investigating a number of recent burglaries in the area.

East Staffordshire Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) are urging residents to remain vigilant and ensure their homes are secure when left unoccupied. The advice comes after four homes were targeted over the course of a fortnight.

A number of high value items were taken from a property on Shobnall Street sometime after 2pm on Tuesday 27 April. It’s believed the offender(s) entered via a rear window before carrying out an untidy search and stole jewellery and an electrical item.

The second incident occurred at a property on Shobnall Road sometime over the Bank Holiday weekend (1-3 May) and involved the offender(s) entering at the rear before carrying out an untidy search. Items including cash and jewellery were stolen.

The third incident, which took place on Thursday 6 May, saw an attempted break in at a property on Shobnall Street sometime between 9:30am and 4pm. No entry was gained

A further incident occurred on the same day, where a home on Mellor Road, Branston was broken into sometime before 5:30pm and an electrical item was stolen. A 43-year-old man from Burton has been arrested in connection with this. He has since been released under investigation.

Enquiries continue including the assessment of local CCTV.

Detective Constable Emma Francis from force CID said: “We have made one arrest and the ongoing investigation of these incidents continues. The focus of those breaking into homes is to steal high value products, including jewellery and electronic equipment.

“We are reviewing CCTV evidence and ask for anyone with home security to check their system and provide any relevant information to Staffordshire Police.”

Chief Inspector Clair Langley from the East Staffordshire Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We fully understand the community impact of burglary in the home and we urge householders to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. I want to reassure the community that every effort is being made to bring offenders to justice.

“From a crime prevention perspective, I urge local people to ensure their homes are left secure when unoccupied and not to leave doors or windows open to provide an opportunist easy access.

“Local officers are conducting high visibility patrols in the area, to provide community reassurance and engage with local people.”

Anyone with any information should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident numbers 6 of 28 April, 529 of 3 May, 674 of 6 May and 685 of 6 May, call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.