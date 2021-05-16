Appeal following collision in Redditch

Officers in Redditch are appealing for witnesses and any available dash-cam footage after a collision last night (Friday 14 May).

Around 10pm a black Peugeot Rapier travelling along Summer Street in Redditch mounted the kerb colliding with several pedestrians.

The driver, a man in his 20s from Redditch was detained by members of the public at the scene and was then arrested by officers on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving. He remains in police custody this morning.

Of the five pedestrians injured, three were seriously hurt and taken to hospital where they continue to be treated however their injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time. The road was closed for several hours while investigation work was carried out however it is now fully open.

If you have any information that can help their investigation or witnessed the collision then please contact them via their reporting page on our website or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 792i of 14 May 2021.