Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted walking near a playpark in Banff

The 50-year-old was walking at the bottom of Cramond Terrance in the town around on Saturday, 15 May, 2021, when a man approached her and tried to grab her bag.

The man is described as around 5ft 6ins, of slim build and aged in his 30s. He had a scruffy appearance and was wearing a black jacket with a grey top underneath and grey jeans.

Detective Constable Lee Keller from Ellon CID said: “Fortunately the woman was not injured but left extremely upset by what happened. I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us, particularly if they saw this man both before and after the assault.

“There are a number of paths leading from the playpark to nearby streets and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch as any small piece of information could help us to trace this man.

“I would also ask and drivers who were in the area and may have dash-cam footage which could help with our enquiries to get in touch.”