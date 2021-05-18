Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s War Crimes Team (part of the Counter Terrorism Command) have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of war crimes as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations relating to atrocities that occurred during the Civil War in Sierra Leone between 1994 and 2000. The man was arrested today, Tuesday 18 May, at an address in Leeds on suspicion of offences contrary to section 51 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001. Police carried out a search of the property. The man was taken to a police station in Leeds, and later released under investigation. Enquiries continue.
Man arrested on suspicion of war crime offences in Sierra Leone
17 mins ago
1 Min Read
