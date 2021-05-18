Jealous thug jailed after attacking his ex-partner’s friend with a hammer and samurai sword

A jealous thug has been jailed after he burst into his ex-partner’s home and attacked one of her friends using a hammer and samurai sword.

John Williams has been sentenced to more than 11 years behind bars after the brutal assault at an address in Gateshead last September.

The 34-year-old burst into the address on Springfield Road to confront his ex-partner with whom he used to share the address and had separated from two weeks earlier.

Newcastle Crown Court was told how the thug forced his way into her bedroom where he found the 47-year-old woman drinking in the company of a male friend.

Fuelled with jealousy, Williams grabbed a hammer and struck the 28-year-old man multiple times on the back before grabbing a samurai sword from the cupboard.

He used it to cut a phone cord to stop the victims from calling for help before turning back towards the man and using the sword to stab and slash at him.

Eventually his victim was able to escape the address and flee into the street where he called 999 to ask for medical assistance and a police response.

Officers attended the scene and Williams was arrested and later charged with attempted murder by detectives at Northumbria Police.

In court he admitted the lesser charge of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and on Friday he was jailed for 11-and-a-half years.

Following the case, investigating officer Detective Constable Kelly Stephenson condemned the “horrific” level of violence used in the sustained attack.

She said: “This was a sickening and unprovoked attack that was fuelled by jealousy and could have easily led to the death of John Williams’ victim.

“The level of violence was horrific and whenever someone picks up a sword or a hammer during an assault then the consequences could be fatal.

“I welcome the lengthy custodial sentence handed down by the judge and hope this brings some comfort and reassurance to the victims in this case.

“They have shown immense bravery throughout proceedings and I am thankful that nobody sustained any life-changing injuries in this attack.

“Our detectives have worked hard to put evidence before the court and we hope this case shows how seriously the criminal justice system responds to this type of mindless violence.”

Williams, who gave his address as Springfield Place in court, was also convicted of breaching a suspended sentence. He will now start his spell in prison.