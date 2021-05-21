Witness appeal following incident on M32 Update

An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding an incident in which a woman suffered head injuries on the M32 junction 2 inbound slip road at about 7.30am on Wednesday 19 May.

Sadly, she has now died as a result of her injuries.

Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

A man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

We’re continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who saw, or who holds dash cam footage of a green Toyota saloon travelling on Muller Road, Stapleton Road, Glenfrome Road or the M32 on Wednesday 19 May between 6am and 7.30am.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting the reference 5221109316.