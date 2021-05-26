He was stopped at the Port of Dover on 5th May after National Crime Agency investigators received intelligence that the lorry had drugs on board.
A Polish lorry driver has been arrested after 100kg of cocaine was found in two spare wheels attached to the underside of his lorry
