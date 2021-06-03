The order came into effect during the evening of Wednesday 2 June 2021, following reports of a disturbance involving a large group of young people in Whitstable.

Kent Police received calls from members of the public at around 8pm, reporting the group to be acting anti-socially, breaking glass bottles and being verbally abusive.

Patrols attended the Old Bridge Road area of the town, where, together with officers from British Transport Police, worked to disperse the group. Further groups were also moved on from the West Beach area without issue.

The order which spans from Joy Lane to Tower Hill ,to Old Bridge Road including the train station, will remain in place until Thursday morning, 4 June.

While it is in force, officers and PCSOs will be authorised to stop anyone involved in anti-social behaviour and move them on from the area. If a person fails to leave, or returns to the area during the dispersal order, they are liable to be arrested.

Inspector Guy Thompson of Canterbury Community Safety Unit said: ‘Further orders will be introduced if similar situations arise again. We appreciate people want to enjoy our beaches in Whitstable and Herne Bay and everything our towns offer, but it should not be at the detriment to residents, businesses, other visitors or even themselves.

‘We remain in a pandemic and remind people to act responsibly and safely in accordance with government advice.

‘Nobody welcomes disorder, abuse, criminal damage or any other nuisance behaviour, and I hope that people will show consideration about the impact their actions could have on others. But if not, our officers will take action against those persistent offenders.

‘We ask residents to continue to report any concerns they may have through our website or by calling 101 (or 999 if a crime is in progress), so our resources can be utilised appropriately’