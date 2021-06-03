Drug dealers jailed for more than 18 years following investigations by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team

Five drug dealers were jailed for more than 18 years in May 2021, following investigations carried out by a single Kent Police team.

Each of the offenders were involved in supplying class A substances at various towns across the county and were brought to justice following investigations carried out by the County Lines and Gangs Team.

In addition to securing the prison sentences, the same team took part in a national week of intensification which led to six people being remanded in custody for drug dealing offences.

Thirteen arrests were also made over the same time period, with 17 charges authorised and £12,950 in cash seized.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Harper, who leads the team, said: ‘Drug dealers are responsible for creating widespread misery in our communities and we take a zero tolerance approach to such offending.

‘Our officers are based across the county and are experts at recognising the signs of county lines activity and building cases for the courts.

‘The sentences imposed show that Kent is not a destination for aspiring drug dealers to travel to and anyone with ambitions of committing similar offences will be targeted by us.’

Among those jailed is Andre Musungu, a drug dealer from London who used a Folkestone hotel as a base to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

The 20-year-old, of Drummond Road, Bermondsey, was found in possession of more than 300 wraps of class A drugs and was jailed for four and a half years.

Also sentenced were Connor Martin, 19, of no fixed address, and Henry Muggridge, 32, of North Farm Road, Tunbridge Wells. Both men were responsible for supplying cocaine in Tunbridge Wells and were sentenced to more than seven years between them.

Corbin Turner, 21, of Victoria Parade, Ramsgate, was also jailed for three years and nine months after plain clothed officers observed him dealing crack cocaine in Ramsgate.

The final offender to be jailed was John Kiernan, 24, of Dahlia Road, Abbey Wood. He was sentenced to two years and six months’ imprisonment after officers found him sat in a car, which was being used to transport drugs and had stopped in a Canterbury car park. Mobile phones found in his possession were found to be being used to coordinate the supply of drugs.

In addition to securing the prison sentences, the team also participated in a national week of intensification against county line drug dealers.

As a result of the week of action, six people were charged with a total of 13 offences and remanded in custody. A large quantity of heroin and crack cocaine, ready for sale on the streets, was also seized in addition to cash which is suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

A further 34 properties, which contain individuals at risk of exploitation from drug dealers, were also visited to ensure their vulnerable occupants were safeguarded from potential harm.

DCI Harper added: ‘The public can be assured that for as long as county lines drug dealing takes place, Kent Police will follow every reasonable line of enquiry to take the most robust action against offenders.

‘Not only are we going after those who bring the misery to the streets, we’re also identifying people at risk of harm and working with numerous partner agencies to ensure they are safeguarded.’