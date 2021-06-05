Officers investigating a serious assault at Marden railway station are today releasing this image in connection

At around 8pm on Sunday 23 May, two teenagers were approached by a group of two males and one female on the platform. The group became physically aggressive towards the victims, leaving one of them with serious facial injuries, including a broken jaw.

The victim had to attend hospital for their injuries that are believed to be life-changing.

Officers believe the people in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

If you recognise them or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 493 of 23/05/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 40 50 40.