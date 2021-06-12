Appeal for witnesses following burglary in Sherfield English

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Sherfield English on Tuesday (8 June).

Between 1.50pm and 2.20pm, entry was forced to a house in Graemar Lane while occupants were out.

A large quantity of jewellery, including two sets of diamond earrings and two watches were stolen. A jewellery box which contained sentimental items was also taken.

Officers investigating the burglary and keen to hear from anyone who can assist with their enquiries.

Were you in the area at the time of the incident and saw something suspicios? Do you have dash cam or CCTV footage showing what happened?

If so, police would like to hear from you.

Police also want to speak with a man on a red motorbike seen in the area who may be able to help us with our enquiries.

Anyoen with information should call 101 or report online, quoting the reference 44210223701.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Burglary Crime Prevention Advice:

• Check your insurance documents for any specific security requirements or upgrades.

• Ensure side gates are locked to prevent access to the rear of the property.

• Ensure rear fencing is in good repair.

• Lock all windows and doors, remembering to double lock UPVC doors (lift handle and turn key)

• Keep all keys out of reach and sight from the letterbox (remember a device could be used to hook keys through letterbox).

• Do not leave ladders and garden tools in your garden, lock them away in your shed.

• Improve natural surveillance at the front of your property i.e. trim high hedges.

• Consider fitting security lighting and a burglar alarm.

• Mark your property with postcode and house number and register your property for free with www.immobilise.com

• Make use of timer switches to make the property appear occupied.

• Get a trusted neighbour to keep an eye on your property.

• Consider joining or forming a Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

• Remove valuables from view of ground floor windows.

• Store any high value items (i.e. jewellery, passports) in a properly secured safe or bank vault.