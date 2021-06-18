A suspected drug dealer has been charged after a proactive arrest by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team

At around 11.30am on Tuesday 15 June 2021, officers in plain clothes saw three men acting suspiciously near Terrace Road. One of the men was stopped and searched, and some cash and a mobile phone were seized.

He was arrested and, when a flat in Terrace Road was searched, the officers recovered a quantity of heroin, crack cocaine, digital scales and some clingfilm.

More cash was seized at a further address in Tonbridge Road.

Adam Haddock, of Tonbridge Road, Maidstone was later charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of heroin with intent to supply.

On Wednesday 16 June, Mr Haddock, aged 33, was remanded by Medway Magistrates’ Court to appear at a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.