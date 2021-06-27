Six people have been arrested following protests in central London this morning (Sunday, 27 June)

At around 6.40am, a group of protesters emptied manure from a truck outside a commercial property in Young Street, Kensington. They climbed scaffolding on the outside of the building and hung banners from it.

Police arrested five people for an offence under Section 148 of the Highways Act. Four of the five were also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

At around 8am a 54-year-old man attempted to empty manure from a truck onto the pavement outside a commercial premises in Buckingham Palace Road, Victoria.

Had he succeeded, it would have caused disruption to employees and members of the public.

Proactive police intervention prevented him from dumping the manure. He was arrested for an offence under Section 148 of the Highways Act and on suspicion of dangerous driving.

All six people remain in custody.

A significant policing operation is ongoing across London ahead of the planned demonstrations today.