Man armed with a knife takes up refuge on roof in Brixton

Armed police officers, Paramedics and firefighters from the London Fire Brigade and a helicopter for the national air support of all been called to a street in Brixton after man spotted with a knife this evening.

A large section of Brixton Road Stockwell walk and surrounding roads have been cordoned off by officers following a man taking refuge on top of a roof.

Local bus services have been diverted following the restrictions and the incident is currently ongoing.

Offices were called around about 630 on Sunday evening and a cordon was put in place after the man took up refuge on 384 Brixton Road.

A Shop Owner in the facility said “’I’ve been advised by officers to stay in doors unlocked shop doors.”

Another shop Owner said she Thought she was part of a movie there was lots of police and a helicopter is nearby she said it’s right near our shop is right outside and women told by the police I have no circumstances should we go outside.

The Met police have been approached for comment