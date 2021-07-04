Teenager slashed across the face

Police were called by LAS at 3.41am on Sunday, 4 July to Alan Hocken Way E15 after the victim, aged 22, was found with a slash injury to his face.

He is reported to have been pursued and attacked by a group of males in a car.

The victim’s car stopped after colliding with a wall. He was then pulled from the vehicle and assaulted before the suspects returned to their vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

At this early stage there have been no arrests and enquires are ongoing.

Area searches were conducted but there was no trace of the suspects.

Detective Constable Anastasia Bezanidou, North East Command Unit, said: “I am asking for anyone who might have been in the area at the time of this incident, or who may have dash cam or doorbell footage, to contact police immediately.

“This was a shockingly violent assault on a young man and we are working hard to identify and apprehend those responsible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 ref CAD 1507/4 July.