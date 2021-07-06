A man is to appear in court charged in connection with an assault in Ashford

Kent Police was called to Manorfield in Ashford at around 1.30pm on Monday 5 July 2021 to a report of a disturbance in which a man was assaulted.

The victim reported multiple injuries to his head and chest and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation into the incident, officers arrested and charged 35-year-old Stephen Frazer of The Bulrushes, Ashford with causing actual bodily harm. He was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

Mr Frazer currently remains in custody and is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 6 July.