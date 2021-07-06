Five people have been arrested by detectives investigating a serious assault in Maidstone

Kent Police was called at 4am on Saturday 3 July 2021, regarding a report of a disturbance in Lower Stone Street.

Officers attended the scene where a man had sustained stab wounds. He was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Arrests

An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate led to the arrest of three men on Monday 5 July.

Two of the men, both aged 22 and from Orpington and Crystal Palace, Greater London were detained on suspicion of attempted murder. A third man, aged 22 and from Camberwell, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Two women from Gillingham, aged 38 and 20, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Can you help?

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 03-0185. Anybody with mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation is also urged to call the appeal line.