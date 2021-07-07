Three men have been charged by detectives investigating a serious assault in Maidstone

Kent Police was called at 4am on Saturday 3 July 2021, regarding a report of a disturbance in Lower Stone Street. Officers attended the scene where a man had sustained stab wounds. He was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate led to the arrest of three men on Monday 5 July. Two days later, Paul Ojo, Kenneth Robert and Quinton Nelson, all aged 22, were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Mr Ojo was also charged with possessing a knife in a public place and Mr Roberts was additionally charged with a count of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Mr Ojo, of Barnfield Road, Orpington, Greater London, Mr Roberts, of Anerley Vale, Crystal Palace and Mr Nelson, of Albany Road, Camberwell were all remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 July.

Two women from Gillingham, aged 38 and 20, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were bailed to return to police on 4 August, pending further investigation.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 03-0185. Anybody with mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation is also urged to call the appeal line. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete an online form on the website.