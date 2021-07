Russell Henderson was last known to be in the Wye area of Ashford, at around 3.20pm on Sunday 11 July.

The 37-year-old is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build, mousey coloured hair and brown/ hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a zip up tracksuit top with a white collar.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 11-0259.