UPDATED:Serious collision investigators are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a fatal collision in Dartford in which a 10-year-old child died

The girl was taken to a London hospital following the collision which happened while she was walking in Watling Street, near the junction with Meadow Way, shortly after 6.50pm on Saturday 10 July. She died on the evening of Sunday 11th July.

Tributes have been paid with card flowers and drawing place at the spot where the little girl who has been named locally as Lilly was tragically injured

It is understood that the little girl was wearing flip-flops when she lost one and went back into the road to recover it when she was involved in the collision. Firefighters from the nearby fire station attempted to help whilst neighbours called an ambulance. The little girl was thrown some distance.

A man in his 50s, who was driving a yellow Audi S1, was arrested prior to the girl’s death on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while impaired. He has since been bailed until Tuesday 3 August.

Officers would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the pedestrian or vehicle prior to the incident, or anyone who has any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage. You can call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference HW/LB/60/21. You can also email [email protected]