Investigators have arrested a total of seven people in connection with reports of disorder and criminal damage in Maidstone

The incidents happened in Jubilee Square on Sunday 11 July 2021 following the Euro 2020 final, during which a car was allegedly damaged and nine officers at the scene reported being assaulted.

Two days later, Kent Police issued an appeal for information containing images of people who it was believed may be able to assist the investigation.

On Thursday 15 July 2021, a man and two teenage boys were arrested at separate addresses in Rochester and Maidstone on suspicion of violent disorder and were taken into custody. A further teenage boy who attended Maidstone police station that morning was arrested for the same offence.

The previous day, a local man who had presented himself at Maidstone police station was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and violent disorder. He was later bailed to return to the police station on 11 August, pending further investigation.

A man from Rochester who was arrested in Maidstone High Street on Sunday 11 July on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, and a man from Maidstone who was detained on suspicion of violent disorder and for being drunk and disorderly, were both bailed to 5 August.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and are asking anyone with CCTV, dashcam or phone footage of Jubilee Square, between 11pm and midnight, to contact 01622 604100, quoting crime reference number 46/122441/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form on their website.