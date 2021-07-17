Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to trace three men wanted in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Ricardo Fuller.

Ricardo was fatally stabbed on 7 March 2020 outside a nightclub on Ilford High Road. He had been attending a friend’s 30th birthday party.

Detectives launched a murder investigation and quickly identified five suspects.

Further enquiries established that all five had fled the country before police were able to find and arrest them. Officers have been working with the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Interpol in an effort to locate them ever since.

In April 2020, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against the five men in their absence.

In the 15 months that have followed, two of the five men have returned to the UK.

They were both arrested on arrival, put before the courts and remanded in custody.

Three suspects remain at large and are still believed to be overseas. They are:

Edmond Moses Tucker, 29 of Vincent Road, RM9;

Ahmed Sesay, 29 of Boundary Road, E13;

Abubaker Tarawally, 23 of an unknown address

A £10,000 reward is available for information that leads to their arrest and conviction.

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “It is now more than 16 months since Ricardo was so senselessly killed. Each day is one where his loss is felt dearly by his family, friends and loved ones.

“They are unable to grieve fully and to attempt to come to terms with Ricardo’s death while his killers remain at large.

“My team are working tirelessly, with support from Interpol and the NCA, to find these men and bring them back to the UK to face justice. But our efforts rely in large part on the information we receive from the public.

“We know that these men will still be in contact with family and friends in the UK. There are people in the very community where Ricardo was killed who will know where those responsible are hiding.

“They cannot hide forever and I would urge anyone with information, however insignificant they think it may be, to get in touch with us. Help us get long overdue justice for Ricardo’s family.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570. If their call is not answered straight away, they should leave a message and an officer will return their call.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.