A Kent Police officer who saved an arsonist from a burning building has been commended by a judge.

Sergeant James Cattermoleentered a house in Sellindge, near Folkestone, in May 2021 and, with the help of colleague PC Louis Southon, helped get Christopher Pain to safety.

Pain, 57, was jailed for four years and ordered to serve an extra two years on licence at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 16 July after admitting arson at a previous hearing.

In his sentencing remarks, His Honour Judge Simon James commended Sergeant Cattermole’s quick-thinking and bravery in getting Pain out of the building.

Emergency call

The two officers had been called to Brook Lane Cottages at 12.40am on Monday 3 Mayfollowing concerns Pain may have a knife and was threatening to injure himself.

The property was locked and officers attempted to speak to Pain through a window to check on his welfare. Pain refused to engage and shouted abuse before starting a fire in the property’s living room.

Sergeant Cattermole then smashed a window, climbed through and dragged Pain to the building’s back door, which was locked.

As Pain continued to resist help, Sergeant Cattermole tried to get them both out of the front door, which had been barricaded with cardboard boxes.

With the building filling with smoke, PC Southon then smashed the window of the back door and the two officers managed to get Pain out of the building.