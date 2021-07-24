Police appeal for witnesses after two pedestrians injured in Hastings collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a BMW car collided with two pedestrians standing at a bus stop in Queens Road, Hastings.

The collision occurred just after 1am on Saturday (24 July) when the vehicle left the road and then hit a man and woman standing at the bus stop. Both were taken to the Conquest Hospital, Hastings for treatment. The man suffered a serious injury to his leg and the woman was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing serious injury and driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit. He has since been released under investigation for further enquiries to be made.

PC Stuart Kenway said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw the BMW being driven prior to the collision and the incident itself. Also from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision.”

Email [email protected] quoting serial 81 of 24/07 if you can help our investigation.