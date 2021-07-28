BREAKING KENT TONBRIDGE

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of an industrial building fire in Collier Street near Tonbridge

Two fire engines were in attendance and crews arrived to black smoke issuing from the building, which contained industrial machinery. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a main jet, hose reel jets and compressed air foam to tackle the blaze. No casualties were reported, and the fire is believed to have started accidentally due to an electrical fault.