Detectives investigating a burglary at a residential property in Ramsgate are appealing for witnesses

Kent Police was called at around 9.10pm on Friday 30 July 2021 to a report of a break-in at an address on Park Road.

Two men are alleged to have forced entry to the property and stolen a number of possessions from inside. A man in his 70s was assaulted but was not seriously injured and did not require hospital treatment.

An investigation is ongoing including house-to-house enquiries and a review of any CCTV and forensic opportunities.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/136650/21. Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have driven down the road around the time of the incident and has dashcam footage that may assist the investigation.