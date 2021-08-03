A man has been jailed after officers investigating domestic abuse offences found him to be in possession of two sawn-off shotguns

Edgaras Sneideris, 40 of Thomas Cribb Mews, Newham, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 23 July to six years and three months’ imprisonment.

He pleaded guilty on Thursday, 22 July to two counts of possession of a firearm, two counts of assault by beating, making threats to kill, cultivation of cannabis and malicious communications.

The court heard that on 5 April 2020, Sneideris left a frightening voicemail on the phone of his ex-partner where he threatened to ‘beat her up’ and ‘cut her head off.’

Three days later on 8 April 2020, Sneideris let himself into his ex-partner’s house through an unlocked door. He began shouting at her before launching into an attack where he punched and kicked her while yelling ‘I will kill you’ and ‘I will chop your head off.’

The victim called the police and Sneideris fled before officers arrived. The victim decided not to give a statement as she believed he would leave her alone and that would be the end of it.

However, at about midnight on 9 April 2020, Sneideris let himself back into his ex-partner’s property and began shouting at her. The victim asked him to leave, but he refused, and he once again attacked her, kicking and punching her in the face, side and arms. The victim once again called the police and Sneideris left prior to their arrival.

The victim’s housemate told officers that on 5 April 2020, he assisted Sneideris in moving some items out of his ex-partner’s house. While moving some boxes, Sneideris pulled out something that was wrapped in a pink scarf. He removed the scarf and showed what the housemate described as a single barrel sawn-off shotgun. Sneideris pointed it at the housemate before placing in into a black gym back, which he then placed into his vehicle. The housemate said that when Sneideris attended the property on 8 April 2020, he noticed that the bag remained in the car.

The vehicle was recovered and taken to an east London police station where officers from the Met’s Op Viper searched it.

The officers located the black gym bag and found two firearms inside wrapped in green and white material. The firearms were made safe and were sent off for testing where they were confirmed to be sawn-off shotguns.

Officers, including firearms officers, carried out urgent arrest enquiries and Sneideris was arrested at his home address. Officers searched the address and found about 40 cannabis plants in a top floor bedroom as well as a significant amount of material and documentation relating to the cultivation of the class B drug.

Sneideris was taken to an east London police station where he denied assaulting his ex-partner, saying that at the most he might have grabbed her arm. When asked about the threats to kill he said they argue a lot and say things they do not mean. He admitted saying he would chop her head off, but he said they both say that all the time during arguments.

He admitted to detectives that the guns were in his possession, but he said that someone had given them to him as they were going away for a week and they were scared to keep them, so he agreed to look after them. However, he refused to say who the guns belonged to.

He told detectives that the 40 cannabis plants found in his house were for his own personal use.

Sneideris was charged on 10 April 2020 and was convicted as above.

The victim and her housemate were safeguarded and given a new address and panic alarms.

Detective Constable Ziten Mistry, the investigating officer from the North East area’s Public Protection team, said:“Sneideris is a dangerous and violent individual, which was further proven with him being found in the possession of not one, but two sawn-off shotguns.

“He attempted to provide an excuse for everything, but in the end he knew the evidence against him was overwhelming and he had no option but to plead guilty to his abhorrent crimes.

“The brave victim and her housemate were left traumatised by Sneideris’ actions, but I hope they can rest easier now he is behind bars thanks to the courage they had to report him to the police.

“Sneideris was swiftly apprehended and brought to justice thanks to Op Viper officers and North East Public Protection detectives working closely together to take this violent individual off London’s streets.

“However, Sneideris is ultimately behind bars thanks to the victim coming forward to the police. Tackling domestic abuse in all its forms is an absolute priority for the Met and we are determined to protect those who are at risk whenever and wherever we can.

“I would urge anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse or knows someone who is being victimised to call police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. There are also many charities you can speak to for help and advice. Please do not suffer in silence.”