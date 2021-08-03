A five-year-old boy found dead in a river in South Wales has been named as Logan, as tributes were paid after two adults and a teenager were arrested on suspicion of his murder

The body of the youngster was found in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 39-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, all from the Bridgend area, are being held in connection with the death, South Wales Police said on Sunday evening.

Officers are not looking for anyone else, the force said.

An investigation is continuing into the circumstances of the incident, with police calling for witnesses who were in the area at 05.45 BST on Saturday to come forward with information about how the child ended up in the water.

Chief Inspector Geraint White said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young child has sadly lost their life.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information, to get in touch.

“We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and we are supporting them in every way we can.”

Mr White said “regular contact” has been made with the boy’s family, who are being supported by specialist trained officers.

He added: “The local neighbourhood police team will continue to support and speak to residents in the area, and I encourage people to talk to them if they have any concerns.

“We recognise there are a lot of people in the local community who would like answers about what happened to him.

“We are keeping an open mind and are working hard to establish the full circumstances of his death so that we can provide answers to his family.

“This is an extensive and sensitive investigation and many people have been affected by this death.”

Officers asked anyone with any information to contact them, quoting reference number 2100268674.