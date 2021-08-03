Robert Foote, 67, has been named locally as the volunteer at the track, near Dartford on Saturday afternoon who was struck by a car which had flipped into a section of fencing

A former local Mayor of Epsom Rob Foote, has been named locally as the marshal killed at Brands Hatch, whilst serving as a volunteer marshal at the famous motor racing circuit. The crash on Saturday 31st July at 3pm happened after a car spun off the track during a British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) Car Championship event. Despite the best efforts of the medics, Rob died of his injuries.

Rob was a highly skilled engineer and worked in the aircraft industry as well as his work locally as a motor vehicle technician. He represented the residents of Cuddington on Epsom & Ewell Borough Council for many years and served as Mayor in 2014/15. He served on most of the Council’s policy-making committees as well as assisting many local residents with their concerns. Rob also raised significant sums for his chosen charities. Whilst Mayor, Rob and his late wife Rosemary launched Epsom Buses, Silver Service.

Rob was perhaps best known to us as one of Epsom Coaches highly valued part-time drivers. Rob’s talents and kindness spread very wide and it was typical of him to be giving his time so freely to motorsport. Coming so soon after the sad loss of Rosemary to cancer. Friends paying tribute to Rob said ” our thoughts and prayers are with his family and wide circle of friends at this difficult time.