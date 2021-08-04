Van fire causes traffic chaos after Dartford Crossing QE2 Bridge is closed with hours of delays set to continue

#A282 currently both #DartfordTunnels are held. This is due to traffic issues backing up from #J31. This is caused by the impact of the traffic being held on the #DartfordBridge due to the earlier vehicle fire. Updates to follow.

There are severe delays clockwise on the approach to the QEII Bridge due to a vehicle fire on the bridge deck.

Traffic has now been released, lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) remain closed to allow emergency services to continue to work.

Traffic officers from Highways England are at the scene and confirm that there is damage to the road surface as a result of the fire, this will need to be treated following recovery of the vehicle.

Highways England have advised that there are one and half hours above normal travel time with 8 miles of queuing traffic back through J29 of the M25.

Road users are advised to consider alternative routes at this time, journey times will be considerably impacted this afternoon.

More to follow