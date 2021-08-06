CCTV images have been issued by Police after shop sex attack in Maidstone

It is reported that a member of staff was touched inappropriately over her clothing by a customer at a commercial premises off King Street. The incident happened at around 6pm on 5 July 2021, before the suspect made a purchase and then left the store.

Officers would now like to speak to the man pictured who may have important information. If you can assist the investigation call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/117725/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form.