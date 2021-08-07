Police  have released CCTV images of a man as part of our investigation into a knife point robbery in which Pokemon cards were stolen from a #Folkestone shop

It was reported that a man entered a shop in Sandgate Road at around 1.50pm on Tuesday 20 July 2021 and approached the till area.

He asked for a box of Pokemon Darkness Ablaze cards and when he was told the price, he reportedly showed shop staff a knife and told them to place the cards and money from the till into a bag. He then left the scene.

As part of our investigation, we are issuing photos of a man we would like to speak to, including a photo of a distinctive tattoo on his hand.

It is believed he may have information which could assist our enquiries.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity of the man pictured should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/128429/21.