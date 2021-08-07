Derek has now been missing for two weeks can you help Police find him

He was last seen two weeks ago today on Saturday 24 July at around 3pm near St Anne’s Annexe, South Parade, Summertown.

Where you in the area on that day?

Have you been to the area since?

When he was last seen, Derek was wearing a navy/black coloured polo shirt, black cargo trousers and a fluorescent jacket (pictured below).

Derek’s niece Sadie has made the following appeal: ““With the community in Summertown and Kidlington knowing Derek so well, we as a very worried family are urging the public to come forward with any sightings over the past two weeks.

“We need to get Derek home safely and back to St Anne’s College where he most loves to be!’’

DCI Kelly Glister from Cherwell & West Oxfordshire LPA said: “It has now been two weeks since Derek was last seen on Saturday 24 July.

“Officers are continuing with extensive searches of the local area, including the local waterways.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue who have been and continue to assist with these searches.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far. However insignificant you believe the information may be, it can be really helpful to us. All reports made to us, whether that be a sighting or general information, is followed up as a matter of urgency.

“It is possible that Derek has been sleeping outside and may look unkempt.

“We also know that Derek can often be found in the local community assisting with litter picking and so we would ask people to please keep an eye out if you see anyone matching his description litter picking in Kidlington, Summertown or the surrounding areas.

“We continue to appeal to the public to come forward with any information that you may have. Please check CCTV or dash-cam footage that you may have in case it has captured Derek.

“I’d also please urge people to check cars, sheds, outhouses and their gardens as well as other places of shelter in case Derek has been staying there overnight.