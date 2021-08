Samantha Green, who is 45, has not been seen since 11.50pm on Saturday, 7 August 2021 and police are concerned for her welfare.

Samantha is white, around 5ft 5ins tall, with brown straight hair and green eyes. When she was last seen she was wearing a black coat, cream pyjamas brown hiking boots and a brown backpack.

If anyone can help police with their investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 08-0674.