A convicted sex offender has been jailed again after breaking the terms of a court order put in place to prevent him from reoffending

Lee Billingham, aged 46, formerly known as Lee Murray, was sentenced to 32 months at Northampton Crown Court after breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) imposed in 2014 following a number of incidents in which Billingham engaged in sexual contact and communication with children under the age of 16.

During a scheduled probation service visit, it was discovered that Billingham had been using the internet on his mobile phone in private browser mode.

Subsequent examination of the phone and also a tablet device by Northamptonshire Police found he had also deleted his internet history – both actions banned under the terms of his SHPO.